Early walk to avoid the heat by pusspup
Early walk to avoid the heat

Our training walks have moved a couple of hours earlier in the day as we are promised high temps for a while.
Its a lovely time of day for a walk anyway and the bush is alive before the heat sets in.
6pm and its still 33C.
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Wylie

@pusspup
Issi Bannerman ace
Looks fabulous!
January 24th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh so lovely before the heat of the day !
January 24th, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely walking place through the bush.
January 24th, 2026  
