Photo 4227
Early walk to avoid the heat
Our training walks have moved a couple of hours earlier in the day as we are promised high temps for a while.
Its a lovely time of day for a walk anyway and the bush is alive before the heat sets in.
6pm and its still 33C.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
887
4221
4222
4223
4224
4225
4226
4227
5
3
1
365
iPhone 17 Pro Max
24th January 2026 8:04am
landscape
Issi Bannerman
ace
Looks fabulous!
January 24th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh so lovely before the heat of the day !
January 24th, 2026
Diana
ace
Lovely walking place through the bush.
January 24th, 2026
