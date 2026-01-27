Sign up
Photo 4230
Correa
This little green Correa is very understated but always seems to be covered in flowers. The shrub stands up to the toughest of conditions weathering the dry and cold, and at the moment heat!
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
garden
garden
Issi Bannerman
ace
How very pretty.
January 27th, 2026
