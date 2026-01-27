Previous
Correa by pusspup
Correa

This little green Correa is very understated but always seems to be covered in flowers. The shrub stands up to the toughest of conditions weathering the dry and cold, and at the moment heat!
27th January 2026

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Issi Bannerman ace
How very pretty.
January 27th, 2026  
