Photobombed by pusspup
Photo 4231

Photobombed

I was impressed that my giant dahlia had emerged even in this heat then I saw the bomber! Just about to flick him off then decided he was a bonus feature after all!
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Wonderful close up
January 28th, 2026  
Tia ace
It certainly adds a little something! Great closeup
January 28th, 2026  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this frilly beauty.
January 28th, 2026  
