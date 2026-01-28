Sign up
Photo 4231
Photobombed
I was impressed that my giant dahlia had emerged even in this heat then I saw the bomber! Just about to flick him off then decided he was a bonus feature after all!
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
365
iPhone 17 Pro Max
28th January 2026 9:15am
dahlia
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Wonderful close up
January 28th, 2026
Tia
ace
It certainly adds a little something! Great closeup
January 28th, 2026
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this frilly beauty.
January 28th, 2026
