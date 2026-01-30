Sign up
Previous
Photo 4233
Yep, 40C again
Another early morning walk before the heat sets in.
Wylie 2 continues the training regime.
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
3
0
Wylie
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
5120
photos
229
followers
271
following
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
30th January 2026 7:39am
Exif
View Info
Tags
landscape
Maggiemae
Oh dear - who should tell Wylie2 that he needs to be careful!
January 30th, 2026
Issi Bannerman
Lovely shot of a pre-heat morning walk.
January 30th, 2026
Susan Wakely
Sensible to walk early.
January 30th, 2026
