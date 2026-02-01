Previous
Smoke on the water by pusspup
Photo 4235

Smoke on the water

The fires were quite a distance away but the atmosphere was still very smoky.
1st February 2026

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Photo Details

Maggiemae
Lovely straight line of sea over there - goes with the lines of the waves and also a good sort of communication between the swimmers!
February 1st, 2026  
Diana
Lovely minimalist capture, pity about all the smoke. It looks the same here and is not good for outside photography atm.
February 1st, 2026  
Susan Wakely
Great layers albeit one is of smoke in the atmosphere.
February 1st, 2026  
Issi Bannerman
A beautiful scene.
February 1st, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺
It sure has been smoky this weekend. I like the layers
February 1st, 2026  
