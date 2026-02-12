Sign up
Photo 4246
Photo 4246
Wanaka to Queenstown B&W
A very scenic drive, steep and windy. A nice little scenic stop here to admire the pass along the way.
Loads of roadside flowers but I fear that few are native. They are pretty though.
12th February 2026
12th Feb 26
2
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4243
897
4244
898
4245
899
4246
900
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
11th February 2026 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2026
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding layers, textures
February 12th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh beautiful
February 12th, 2026
