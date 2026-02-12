Previous
Wanaka to Queenstown B&W by pusspup
Wanaka to Queenstown B&W

A very scenic drive, steep and windy. A nice little scenic stop here to admire the pass along the way.
Loads of roadside flowers but I fear that few are native. They are pretty though.
12th February 2026

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
gloria jones ace
Outstanding layers, textures
February 12th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh beautiful
February 12th, 2026  
