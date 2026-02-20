Previous
Giant Moa - B&W by pusspup
Photo 4254

Giant Moa - B&W

Sadly extinct, as were many exhibits we saw at te papa wellington museum. A shame we didn't have more time to look around, it is a great place.
It was intriguing to see the wall shadows moving around independently of the skeletons! Very clever.
20th February 2026

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Yao RL ace
Nice you have enjoyed the city I live.
February 20th, 2026  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and shadows.
February 20th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shadows.
February 20th, 2026  
Babs ace
They look quite intimidating in black and white
February 20th, 2026  
