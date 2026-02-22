Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 4256
The Silver Fern- B&W
"a powerful symbol of New Zealand's national identity"
Shot taken at the Christchurch Botanic Gardens.
Wylie 2 has some Māori heritage so was keen to find this.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
3
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
5166
photos
231
followers
271
following
1166% complete
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
8th February 2026 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2026
Annie D
ace
Silverferns :)
February 22nd, 2026
julia
ace
Great capture of our beautiful Ponga/Silverfern.
February 22nd, 2026
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and silvery tones.
February 22nd, 2026
