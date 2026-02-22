Previous
The Silver Fern- B&W by pusspup
Photo 4256

The Silver Fern- B&W

"a powerful symbol of New Zealand's national identity"
Shot taken at the Christchurch Botanic Gardens.
Wylie 2 has some Māori heritage so was keen to find this.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Wylie

@pusspup
Annie D
Silverferns :)
February 22nd, 2026  
julia
Great capture of our beautiful Ponga/Silverfern.
February 22nd, 2026  
Diana
Stunning capture and silvery tones.
February 22nd, 2026  
