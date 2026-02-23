Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4257
Lake Tekapo NZ- B&W
It's been several decades since my last visit to the South Island of the Eastern State, so it was like seeing it for the first time (almost). Such a beautiful place - please also look at the colour version, as the colours are so amazing.
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
5168
photos
231
followers
271
following
1166% complete
View this month »
4250
4251
4252
4253
4254
4255
4256
4257
Latest from all albums
4254
908
4255
909
4256
910
4257
911
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
9th February 2026 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Great scenery.
February 23rd, 2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful scene.
February 23rd, 2026
Beverley
ace
Cool shot and wonderful to read your excitement…
February 23rd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close