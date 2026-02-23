Previous
Lake Tekapo NZ- B&W by pusspup
Lake Tekapo NZ- B&W

It's been several decades since my last visit to the South Island of the Eastern State, so it was like seeing it for the first time (almost). Such a beautiful place - please also look at the colour version, as the colours are so amazing.
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Susan Wakely ace
Great scenery.
February 23rd, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful scene.
February 23rd, 2026  
Beverley ace
Cool shot and wonderful to read your excitement…
February 23rd, 2026  
