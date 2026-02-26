Previous
Doubtful Sound- FOR by pusspup
Doubtful Sound- FOR

As we were travelling on Valentine's Day I couldn't quite manage the flash of red, so I thought I should do it sometime this month - here it is!
This was a truly magnificent trip, Lake Manapouri - bus - Doubtful Sound and return. Amazing landscape.
