Previous
Ring tailed lemur by pusspup
Photo 4263

Ring tailed lemur

At the Melbourne zoo, you can walk into the lemur enclosure and be up. Close to them with no bars or glass in the way! You mustn’t touch them or get too close, but it’s quite special.
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
1167% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact