Previous
Photo 4265
Arthur’s Pass NZ
Travelling from west to east on the South Island. The landscape on this pass is pretty rugged and beautiful.
I thought the light here was pretty special.
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
1
1
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
16th February 2026 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Dianne
ace
Gorgeous light for sure.
March 3rd, 2026
