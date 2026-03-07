Sign up
Previous
Photo 4269
Arthur's Pass again/still
Spotted this tree while walking many stairs to the Devil's Punchbowl waterfall. More of that tomorrow perhaps!
The age of this tree wasn't noted anywhere, but I don't think its quite the 650 years of the previous tree posting.
7th March 2026
7th Mar 26
2
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
landscape
Diana
ace
You are finding some very beautiful trees, stunning nature all around.
March 7th, 2026
Dianne
ace
Beautiful.
March 7th, 2026
