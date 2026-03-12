Previous
Cockatoos by pusspup
Photo 4274

Cockatoos

Another bit of composite fun with Sulphur crested cockatoos. I combined 3 bird images and then flipped it. Added a texture to flatten the image and make it more like a painting.
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
1170% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact