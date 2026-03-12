Sign up
Previous
Photo 4274
Cockatoos
Another bit of composite fun with Sulphur crested cockatoos. I combined 3 bird images and then flipped it. Added a texture to flatten the image and make it more like a painting.
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
0
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
5199
photos
230
followers
273
following
1170% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
3rd February 2026 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
