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Dahlia days by pusspup
Photo 4276

Dahlia days

No new pics today, so this is one from the amazing botanic gardens in Christchurch NZ. They had a wonderful Dahlia display. I was so taken with this one I recorded its name 'Oreti Lady'.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Diana ace
Such a stunning capture of these beauties with their coloured tips.
March 14th, 2026  
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