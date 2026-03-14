Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4276
Dahlia days
No new pics today, so this is one from the amazing botanic gardens in Christchurch NZ. They had a wonderful Dahlia display. I was so taken with this one I recorded its name 'Oreti Lady'.
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
5201
photos
231
followers
274
following
1171% complete
View this month »
4269
4270
4271
4272
4273
4274
4275
4276
Latest from all albums
923
4272
924
4273
4274
925
4275
4276
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
8th February 2026 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
Diana
ace
Such a stunning capture of these beauties with their coloured tips.
March 14th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close