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VW bug by pusspup
Photo 4277

VW bug

There must have been a VW club outing today where we took a ride out into the country for lunch.
This little beauty was nicely painted up.
This is not selective colour, just the way it was. It does look a little odd as I removed the number plate.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Diana ace
Great shot of this iconic car!
March 15th, 2026  
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