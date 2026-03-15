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Previous
Photo 4277
VW bug
There must have been a VW club outing today where we took a ride out into the country for lunch.
This little beauty was nicely painted up.
This is not selective colour, just the way it was. It does look a little odd as I removed the number plate.
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
15th March 2026 1:54pm
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Diana
ace
Great shot of this iconic car!
March 15th, 2026
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