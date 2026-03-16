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Previous
Photo 4278
Towards Lyttelton NZ
We went for a bit of an explore up the back of Christchurch NZ and found this wonderful view looking down 'the other side of the mountain' (for those who remember the bear that did just this
https://www.lyricsondemand.com/miscellaneouslyrics/childsongslyrics/thebearwentoverthemountainlyrics.html).
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
8th February 2026 1:12pm
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landscape
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this stunning view and scenery.
March 16th, 2026
Yao RL
ace
you found a perfect angle. I need to go there.
March 16th, 2026
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