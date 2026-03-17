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Rainy day landing by pusspup
Photo 4279

Rainy day landing

In Melbourne for a couple of days. Rainy where I left and rainy where I landed. Typical of the latter.
At least not too cold as yet, though I was glad of a jacket!
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Diana ace
What a pity the weather was so miserable, with it were here!
March 17th, 2026  
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