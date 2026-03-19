One level up

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The top row of a line of shops on a main thoroughfare in Melbourne.
I thought that they were nice and colourful as well as interesting architecture.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful line up of old, colourful buildings.
March 19th, 2026  
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