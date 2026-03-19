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Photo 4281
One level up
The top row of a line of shops on a main thoroughfare in Melbourne.
I thought that they were nice and colourful as well as interesting architecture.
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Wylie
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@pusspup
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Photo Details
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Album
365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
18th March 2026 11:56am
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architecture
Issi Bannerman
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Beautiful line up of old, colourful buildings.
March 19th, 2026
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