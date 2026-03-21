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ouroboros and bokeh by pusspup
Photo 4283

ouroboros and bokeh

Blended images for a fun result. Looks a bit space stationy to me.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Diana ace
How fabulous this looks! I see the head of a snake spitting out gold coins ;-)
March 21st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Fabulous - yes I also @ludwigsdiana immediately saw the sake spitting out coins !
March 21st, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Love this!
March 21st, 2026  
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