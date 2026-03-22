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Insy winsy spider by pusspup
Photo 4284

Insy winsy spider

Can you spot the spider.
I spent some time chopping stuff in the garden today- filled the bin to the brim and then some.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Bill Davidson
Well spotted
March 22nd, 2026  
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