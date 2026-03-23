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Previous
Photo 4285
Forest scenes diptych
This afternoon I finally had a bit of time to go back and edit some photos from earlier this year. Then I decided to put 2 together. I quite like the result, hope you do too.
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
6th January 2026 5:28pm
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