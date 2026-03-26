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Anemone and friend by pusspup
Photo 4288

Anemone and friend

I actually had to relocate this praying mantis from elsewhere for its safety. With its weight the flower kept spinning around! But I did manage a couple of shots with it in sight.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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julia ace
Cute.. well camouflaged.
March 26th, 2026  
John ace
A stellar capture! Very nice! Fav!
March 26th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
beautifully done
March 26th, 2026  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful close up!
March 26th, 2026  
Nigel Rogers ace
Great shot
March 26th, 2026  
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