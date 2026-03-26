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Previous
Photo 4288
Anemone and friend
I actually had to relocate this praying mantis from elsewhere for its safety. With its weight the flower kept spinning around! But I did manage a couple of shots with it in sight.
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
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Photo Details
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15
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
24th March 2026 11:27am
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julia
ace
Cute.. well camouflaged.
March 26th, 2026
John
ace
A stellar capture! Very nice! Fav!
March 26th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
beautifully done
March 26th, 2026
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful close up!
March 26th, 2026
Nigel Rogers
ace
Great shot
March 26th, 2026
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