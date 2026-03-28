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Let sleeping 'roos lie by pusspup
Photo 4290

Let sleeping 'roos lie

How chilled is this fella, sleeping with his head on his paws. So sweet, a sleeping giant in a warm patch of the yard.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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JackieR ace
He obviously feels safe and secure
March 28th, 2026  
Diana ace
So peaceful.
March 28th, 2026  
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