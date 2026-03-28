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Previous
Photo 4290
Let sleeping 'roos lie
How chilled is this fella, sleeping with his head on his paws. So sweet, a sleeping giant in a warm patch of the yard.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Wylie
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@pusspup
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Photo Details
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10
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2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
28th March 2026 11:22am
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ndao42
JackieR
ace
He obviously feels safe and secure
March 28th, 2026
Diana
ace
So peaceful.
March 28th, 2026
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