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Photo 4291
Gum leaves
I did the afternoon walk alone with my camera today so it took about twice as long as usual! But I had fun taking all those shots I've been whizzing past for months.
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
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Photo Details
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2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
29th March 2026 4:25pm
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bokeh
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous light and bokeh.
March 29th, 2026
Brigette
ace
oh love this bokeh
March 29th, 2026
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