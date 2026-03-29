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Gum leaves by pusspup
Photo 4291

Gum leaves

I did the afternoon walk alone with my camera today so it took about twice as long as usual! But I had fun taking all those shots I've been whizzing past for months.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous light and bokeh.
March 29th, 2026  
Brigette ace
oh love this bokeh
March 29th, 2026  
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