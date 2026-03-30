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These are two of my favourite things, by pusspup
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These are two of my favourite things,

Gumtrees and sunbursts...

are you humming yet?
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Issi Bannerman ace
Yep! Lovely.
March 30th, 2026  
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