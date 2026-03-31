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Previous
Photo 4293
Currawong
Yes, this is primarily a photo of one of my favourite trees, but there is a currawong perched on the branch - can you see it?
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
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Photo Details
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7
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2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
29th March 2026 4:15pm
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landscape
Issi Bannerman
ace
I had to look for the bird - I'd have missed it if you hadn't mentioned it! Lovely capture of this beautiful tree.
March 31st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So intent on viewing this tree I would have missed the bird -Such a photogenic tree !
March 31st, 2026
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