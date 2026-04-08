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Photo 4301
Correa
These are sweet little natives with pretty but understated little bells. They flower for ages and are frost resistant so they do well here. I have a number of other varieties as well and probably don't appreciate them as much as I should!
8th April 2026
8th Apr 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
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8th April 2026 5:00pm
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correa
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous, such a beautiful colour combination.
April 8th, 2026
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