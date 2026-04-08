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Correa by pusspup
Photo 4301

Correa

These are sweet little natives with pretty but understated little bells. They flower for ages and are frost resistant so they do well here. I have a number of other varieties as well and probably don't appreciate them as much as I should!
8th April 2026 8th Apr 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Diana ace
They are gorgeous, such a beautiful colour combination.
April 8th, 2026  
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