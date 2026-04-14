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Previous
Photo 4307
The cyclamen are alive!
Thought I might have lost a number of pots of these babies, but they're all coming back to life, yay!!
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Wylie
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@pusspup
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Photo Details
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21
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5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
14th April 2026 2:45pm
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cyclamen
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 14th, 2026
Dione Giorgio
ace
They are very pretty and make a lovely show together.
April 14th, 2026
Denise Wood
Back to life and looking good :)
April 14th, 2026
Carole Sandford
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Beautiful capture!
April 14th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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So lovely !
April 14th, 2026
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