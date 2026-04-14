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The cyclamen are alive! by pusspup
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The cyclamen are alive!

Thought I might have lost a number of pots of these babies, but they're all coming back to life, yay!!
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 14th, 2026  
Dione Giorgio ace
They are very pretty and make a lovely show together.
April 14th, 2026  
Denise Wood
Back to life and looking good :)
April 14th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture!
April 14th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely !
April 14th, 2026  
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