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View from the top of the hill by pusspup
Photo 4309

View from the top of the hill

There's a lot of smoke around tonight and it's creating amazing layers with the surrounding hills and the phone also picked up colour in the sunset. I'm presuming its burn off, but it's very widespread!
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful !
April 16th, 2026  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Must be the season for it!
April 16th, 2026  
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