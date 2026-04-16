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Previous
Photo 4309
View from the top of the hill
There's a lot of smoke around tonight and it's creating amazing layers with the surrounding hills and the phone also picked up colour in the sunset. I'm presuming its burn off, but it's very widespread!
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
16th April 2026 3:59pm
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landscape
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful !
April 16th, 2026
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Must be the season for it!
April 16th, 2026
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