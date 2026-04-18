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Previous
Photo 4311
Evening on the hill
The yellow flowers presented such a cloud of colour I couldn't resist taking the shot - I'm quite sure they're weeds, put what the heck.
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
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Photo Details
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3
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
16th April 2026 3:56pm
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landscape
Boxplayer
ace
What a beautifully composed view
April 18th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Irresistible
April 18th, 2026
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