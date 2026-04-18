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Evening on the hill by pusspup
Photo 4311

Evening on the hill

The yellow flowers presented such a cloud of colour I couldn't resist taking the shot - I'm quite sure they're weeds, put what the heck.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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