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Previous
Photo 4312
MotoX
I only took this one shot today. Fabulous weather after a cold start. The boys and their bikes (no girls racing today) lined up ready to take their places in the next race of the day here.
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
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Photo Details
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4
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1
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
19th April 2026 1:39pm
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motox
Bill Davidson
All ready to go….
April 19th, 2026
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of the pre race ritual, what an exciting day it must have been.
April 19th, 2026
Maggiemae
ace
Red must be the favourite colour for these bikes! Good racing!
April 19th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ahh, fun stuff! We ride a bike, but not a motoX one.
April 19th, 2026
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