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Back into training by pusspup
Photo 4313

Back into training

Wylie 2 recovering from his hamstring tear and back twist, we are back to our regular walks. Golden hour was a lovely time to get out.
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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