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Autumn! Here she comes. by pusspup
Photo 4314

Autumn! Here she comes.

We are having spectacular Autumn weather, and the trees are starting to show off.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Beverley ace
glorious... beautiful happy trees
April 21st, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That's spectacular
April 21st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Glorious !
April 21st, 2026  
JackieR ace
Oh that's beautiful
April 21st, 2026  
Diana ace
How stunning that colour is!
April 21st, 2026  
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