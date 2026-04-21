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Previous
Photo 4314
Autumn! Here she comes.
We are having spectacular Autumn weather, and the trees are starting to show off.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
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Photo Details
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5
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5
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365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
21st April 2026 10:54am
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autumn
Beverley
ace
glorious... beautiful happy trees
April 21st, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That's spectacular
April 21st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Glorious !
April 21st, 2026
JackieR
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Oh that's beautiful
April 21st, 2026
Diana
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How stunning that colour is!
April 21st, 2026
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