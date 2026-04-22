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Previous
Photo 4315
Autumn leaves from up high
Taken from the top of the hill on our walk. Our city is a great place for Autumn colour.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
22nd April 2026 3:35pm
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autumn
julia
ace
Gorgeous colour..
April 22nd, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Beautiful autumn colours
April 22nd, 2026
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