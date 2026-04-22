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Autumn leaves from up high by pusspup
Photo 4315

Autumn leaves from up high

Taken from the top of the hill on our walk. Our city is a great place for Autumn colour.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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julia ace
Gorgeous colour..
April 22nd, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Beautiful autumn colours
April 22nd, 2026  
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