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Photo 4316
Kings Highway
Driving into Braidwood on the way to the coast is always lovely when the poplars turn at this time of year.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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ace
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
23rd April 2026 3:23pm
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