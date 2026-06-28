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Previous
Photo 4382
Serpentine Gorge NT
Wading through all the pics of this amazing landscape. In the end I just had to say 'this one will have to do' as I couldn't decide!
This was a lovely secret surprise location - not one of the top tourist sites around.
BoB
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
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Photo Details
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7
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4
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2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
10th June 2026 2:02pm
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landscape
Tracy Bousfield
ace
Stunning 😍
June 28th, 2026
Beverley
ace
wonderful colours in the light... & soo calm...
June 28th, 2026
Diana
ace
Gorgeous with the beautiful sunburst.
June 28th, 2026
Dianne
ace
Wow!
June 28th, 2026
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