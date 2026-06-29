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Ormiston Gorge by pusspup
Photo 4383

Ormiston Gorge

Another shot from our journey. Moving on from yesterday's Serpentine Gorge, our next stop was this Ormiston Gorge. A more well know and also spectacular location
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Denise Wood
A stunning gorge :) fav
June 29th, 2026  
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