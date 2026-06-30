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Who's a pretty boy then? by pusspup
Photo 4384

Who's a pretty boy then?

Major Mitchell cockatoo free flying at the bird show in Alice Springs Desert Park.
Isn't he just gorgeous?
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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