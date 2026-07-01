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Raptor on the hunt by pusspup
Photo 4385

Raptor on the hunt

This was a pretty challenging shot as the bird shot up to catch the bit of food thrown by the keeper, so I was pretty happy with the result.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Brigette ace
thats a lovely action shot - such fluidity
July 1st, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
July 1st, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Great capture
July 1st, 2026  
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