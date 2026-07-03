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Previous
Photo 4387
Bruce
Bruce is a willie wagtail and was absolutely the star of the bird show! What a character!
Nice of him to pose briefly on this stick for me.
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
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365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
4th June 2026 12:01pm
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Diana
ace
Beautifully captured with such a great background.
July 3rd, 2026
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