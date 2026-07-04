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Black-breasted Buzzard by pusspup
Photo 4388

Black-breasted Buzzard

Anther star of the bird show. this is a very clever bird and I'll show you tomorrow what his trick is.

He is very difficult to differentiate from a wedge tailed eagle, probably the tail is the main give away.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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