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Previous
Photo 4388
Black-breasted Buzzard
Anther star of the bird show. this is a very clever bird and I'll show you tomorrow what his trick is.
He is very difficult to differentiate from a wedge tailed eagle, probably the tail is the main give away.
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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ace
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
4th June 2026 12:19pm
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