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The 'trick' by pusspup
Photo 4389

The 'trick'

This is a natural behaviour of this Buzzard species. You can see it is holding a rock in its beak. It smashes the rock onto the emu egg until it is broken, and it can eat the inside! In this case it's a fake egg with a treat inside.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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