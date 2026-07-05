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Previous
Photo 4389
The 'trick'
This is a natural behaviour of this Buzzard species. You can see it is holding a rock in its beak. It smashes the rock onto the emu egg until it is broken, and it can eat the inside! In this case it's a fake egg with a treat inside.
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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365
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ILCE-7RM5
Taken
4th June 2026 12:19pm
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