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Black buzzard up close and personal by pusspup
Photo 4390

Black buzzard up close and personal

I loved this face on look and couldn't resist sharing before I move on from our favourite buzzard.
That's a bit of the treat from inside the faux emu egg (yesterday's shot) on his beak.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Great shot, he looks like he's wearing a fluffy winter coat
July 6th, 2026  
Babs ace
What a fabulous expression it made me smile
July 6th, 2026  
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