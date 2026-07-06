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Previous
Photo 4390
Black buzzard up close and personal
I loved this face on look and couldn't resist sharing before I move on from our favourite buzzard.
That's a bit of the treat from inside the faux emu egg (yesterday's shot) on his beak.
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
4th June 2026 12:19pm
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Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Great shot, he looks like he's wearing a fluffy winter coat
July 6th, 2026
Babs
ace
What a fabulous expression it made me smile
July 6th, 2026
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