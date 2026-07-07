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Red capped robin II by pusspup
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Red capped robin II

Pretty sure this is Madam red-capped robin. Isn't she gorgeous?
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
She is very pretty and soft looking
July 7th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
She is gorgeous
July 7th, 2026  
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