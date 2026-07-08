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Ormiston Gorge II by pusspup
Photo 4392

Ormiston Gorge II

This is a very special place for photography, even when the conditions don't appear ideal, there's always something special to find.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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