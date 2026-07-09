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Black Cockatoo by pusspup
Photo 4393

Black Cockatoo

These gorgeous birds are so hard to get photos of, even in this walk-in aviary. This is quite a good close up of her face, and I left his tail in so you could see the red flash.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
So dark, so difficult to photograph. You did well here!
July 9th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Great shot!
July 9th, 2026  
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