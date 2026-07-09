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Photo 4393
Black Cockatoo
These gorgeous birds are so hard to get photos of, even in this walk-in aviary. This is quite a good close up of her face, and I left his tail in so you could see the red flash.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
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Photo Details
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14
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
4th June 2026 12:54pm
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birds
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
So dark, so difficult to photograph. You did well here!
July 9th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Great shot!
July 9th, 2026
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