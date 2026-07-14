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Previous
Photo 4398
Colourful rock pool
An accumulation of tumbled rocks in the rock pool made a colourful foreground.
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Wylie
ace
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Photo Details
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365
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ILCE-7RM5
Taken
12th July 2026 12:56pm
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