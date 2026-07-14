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Colourful rock pool by pusspup
Photo 4398

Colourful rock pool

An accumulation of tumbled rocks in the rock pool made a colourful foreground.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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