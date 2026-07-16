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Previous
Photo 4400
Fruits of my morning walk
There wasn't much in flower in the forest at this time of year so not many to show, however here is what I did find, including some fungi.
BoB
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
11th July 2026 12:23pm
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flora
Diana
ace
Beautiful finds and presentation.
July 16th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely and full of charm !
July 16th, 2026
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