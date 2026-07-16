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Fruits of my morning walk by pusspup
Photo 4400

Fruits of my morning walk

There wasn't much in flower in the forest at this time of year so not many to show, however here is what I did find, including some fungi.
BoB
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Diana ace
Beautiful finds and presentation.
July 16th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely and full of charm !
July 16th, 2026  
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