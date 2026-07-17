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A day in the country by pusspup
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A day in the country

It was such a beautiful day, we went with friends for a drive out into the country for lunch at the Gin distillery, and then on to make our own afternoon tea by the river.
These horses were grazing quietly by the Gin place.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely rural scene
July 17th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 17th, 2026  
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