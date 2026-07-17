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Previous
Photo 4401
A day in the country
It was such a beautiful day, we went with friends for a drive out into the country for lunch at the Gin distillery, and then on to make our own afternoon tea by the river.
These horses were grazing quietly by the Gin place.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
17th July 2026 2:13pm
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country
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely rural scene
July 17th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 17th, 2026
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